Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 29th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35. Affinity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.