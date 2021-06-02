Aeon (AEON) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.43 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeon has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $17.43 million and approximately $56,425.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.44 or 0.00753765 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

