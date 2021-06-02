Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 80,758 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Aegon by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

NYSE:AEG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,936. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

