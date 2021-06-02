Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,918 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CNX Resources worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in CNX Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CNX Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

