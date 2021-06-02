Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 197.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,764 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of InMode worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in InMode by 11.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.81. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.85.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INMD. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

