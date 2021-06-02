Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,451,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

CMS stock opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

