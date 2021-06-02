Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 156.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Thor Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 89,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.39. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

