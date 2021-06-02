Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,285 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,107 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,845,000 after acquiring an additional 752,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $153.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 99.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.40.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,869 shares of company stock worth $49,528,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

