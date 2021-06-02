Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 21,697 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,697 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,365 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,988,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,462,000 after purchasing an additional 418,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $731,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,073 shares in the company, valued at $18,705,666.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,677 shares of company stock worth $2,991,680. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

