Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $80.81 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.