Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,832,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,633 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Adient worth $81,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adient stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,070. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADNT. KeyCorp upped their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

