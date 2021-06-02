Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives $18.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADAP. Barclays started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. KBC Group NV grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $740.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.18.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

