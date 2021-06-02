Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. 6,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,230. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.12. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.18.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

