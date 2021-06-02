Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Acushnet has increased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Acushnet has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Acushnet to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

GOLF opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.14.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOLF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

