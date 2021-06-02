AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 369,100 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the April 29th total of 261,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACUIF. Desjardins reduced their price target on AcuityAds from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on AcuityAds from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on AcuityAds from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ACUIF opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

