Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.17. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 744,541 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,085,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 247,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

