Accel Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Accel Wealth Management cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $688.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $657.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $498.08 and a 12-month high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.24.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

