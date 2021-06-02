Accel Wealth Management Sells 400 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 787,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,773,000 after buying an additional 67,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,686,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.88 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.11.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. InterDigital’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 97.22%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

