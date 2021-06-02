Accel Wealth Management Sells 197 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 340.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $75.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $190.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.