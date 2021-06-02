Accel Wealth Management Grows Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,658,000 after buying an additional 635,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $582,273,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after acquiring an additional 381,238 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,984,000 after purchasing an additional 461,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

ENB stock opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.20%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

