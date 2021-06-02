Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $316.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.