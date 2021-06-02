Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 161.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ MAR opened at $145.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.26 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.45 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

In other news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold a total of 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.