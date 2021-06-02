Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABST. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58 and a beta of 0.88. Absolute Software has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $21.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

