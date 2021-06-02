AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 29th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 58.76. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $71.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Management Ltd lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 2,353.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 69,415 shares during the period. 26.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

