Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

ABT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.05.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $105.79 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $187.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

