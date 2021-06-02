ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ABB by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in ABB by 1.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in ABB by 585.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 46,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 40,038 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DNB Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is 52.04%.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

