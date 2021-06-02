AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%.

Several analysts have commented on AAON shares. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AAON traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $64.92. 566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,421. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.53. AAON has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $81.25.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $73,141.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,939.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 19,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $1,466,800.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 846,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,236,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,827. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

