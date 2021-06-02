A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the April 29th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of AHC opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.63. A.H. Belo has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06.
Shares of A.H. Belo are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 8th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 7th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A.H. Belo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, TheStreet lowered A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.
About A.H. Belo
A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.
