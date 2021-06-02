A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the April 29th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AHC opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.63. A.H. Belo has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06.

Shares of A.H. Belo are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 8th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 7th.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 5.32%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A.H. Belo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About A.H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

