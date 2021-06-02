99,982 Shares in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 99,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Shares of NYSE AGCB opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

About Altimeter Growth Corp. 2

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

