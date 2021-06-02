9,861 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

GPRE opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,009.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,800. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

