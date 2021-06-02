$971.43 Million in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post $971.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $888.00 million. Snap-on posted sales of $724.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Shares of SNA stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.50. 1,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,836. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.37. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $128.10 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $729,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

