8,892 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 58,498 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,403,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

ANF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

