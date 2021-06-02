87,451 Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 87,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Select Medical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 76,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $2,600,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,064,489 shares in the company, valued at $172,192,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,533 shares of company stock worth $9,975,235 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEM has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,590. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.