$800,000.00 in Sales Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will post $800,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10,000.00 and the highest is $2.10 million. Orchard Therapeutics reported sales of $600,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $8.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.61 million, with estimates ranging from $3.61 million to $44.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02.

ORTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $644.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.15. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

