7,958 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,300,000 after buying an additional 628,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,970,000 after purchasing an additional 118,641 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,671,000 after purchasing an additional 522,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,109,000 after purchasing an additional 117,881 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.32. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

