77,100 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.6% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in NetEase by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 5.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $118.58 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $32.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

