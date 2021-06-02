7,495 Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $22,934,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $22,140,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $19,041,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 496,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,815,000 after buying an additional 403,434 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVLV. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.99. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.67.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $1,815,283.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 773,786 shares of company stock valued at $39,166,415. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

