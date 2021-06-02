$73.12 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to post sales of $73.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.20 million and the highest is $75.17 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $84.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $319.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.00 million to $323.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $285.42 million, with estimates ranging from $263.40 million to $309.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,979,000 after buying an additional 84,798 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth $113,973,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,545,000 after buying an additional 387,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after buying an additional 70,973 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after buying an additional 819,098 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $20.69. 700,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

