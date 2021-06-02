$650,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report sales of $650,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.
AEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.
NYSE AEVA traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $10.07. 2,185,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,625. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $21.83.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile
AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.
