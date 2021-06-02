$6.85 EPS Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.07 and the lowest is $6.19. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings of $7.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $25.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.58 to $26.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $27.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.83 to $28.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

ORLY traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $535.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $401.65 and a twelve month high of $568.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $531.02. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,900.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

