$552.77 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to announce sales of $552.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $535.80 million and the highest is $567.00 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $349.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE WWW traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $36.58. 431,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $605,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Insiders sold a total of 41,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,637 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 73,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

