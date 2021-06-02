$5.68 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will report $5.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $6.55 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $26.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $27.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $41.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $79.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Barclays started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,024. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23.

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $97,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,706 shares of company stock worth $3,040,557. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,433,000 after purchasing an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 54,011 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.