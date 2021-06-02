4imprint Group (FOUR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for 4imprint Group (LON: FOUR):
- 5/20/2021 – 4imprint Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – 4imprint Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – 4imprint Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – 4imprint Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – 4imprint Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
FOUR stock traded up GBX 95 ($1.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,115 ($40.70). The company had a trading volume of 44,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,469.80. The company has a market capitalization of £874.88 million and a P/E ratio of 399.36. 4imprint Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,194 ($41.73).
In other 4imprint Group news, insider Charles John Brady bought 1,000 shares of 4imprint Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860 ($32,479.75). Also, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 1,806 shares of 4imprint Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.21), for a total value of £44,517.90 ($58,162.92).
Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.