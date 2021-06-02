4imprint Group (FOUR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for 4imprint Group (LON: FOUR):

5/20/2021 – 4imprint Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – 4imprint Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – 4imprint Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – 4imprint Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

FOUR stock traded up GBX 95 ($1.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,115 ($40.70). The company had a trading volume of 44,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,469.80. The company has a market capitalization of £874.88 million and a P/E ratio of 399.36. 4imprint Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,194 ($41.73).

In other 4imprint Group news, insider Charles John Brady bought 1,000 shares of 4imprint Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860 ($32,479.75). Also, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 1,806 shares of 4imprint Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.21), for a total value of £44,517.90 ($58,162.92).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

