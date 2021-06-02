4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 9th (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:FDMT) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 9th. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had issued 8,400,000 shares in its IPO on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $193,200,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the expiration of 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $728.03 million and a P/E ratio of -3.09.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.