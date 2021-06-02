36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 58.29% and a negative net margin of 71.66%.

NASDAQ:KRKR opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. 36Kr has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $101.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.92.

Get 36Kr alerts:

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.