36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 58.29% and a negative net margin of 71.66%.
NASDAQ:KRKR opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. 36Kr has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $101.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.92.
About 36Kr
