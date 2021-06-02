36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Announces Earnings Results

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 71.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.29%.
NASDAQ KRKR opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $8.50.
About 36Kr
