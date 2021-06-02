$332.39 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to announce $332.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.00 million and the highest is $356.78 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $232.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%.

GRBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,951. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.13.

In related news, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Press bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $545,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $32,161,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after buying an additional 821,247 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,221,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,035,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1,573.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 317,808 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

