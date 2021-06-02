2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stake Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in 2U were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Strs Ohio grew its stake in 2U by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in 2U by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 2U by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in 2U by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter worth $642,000.

Get 2U alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWOU. DA Davidson boosted their price target on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. 2U’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.