29,150 Shares in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,556,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,689,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.