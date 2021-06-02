$26.77 Million in Sales Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report $26.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.80 million and the lowest is $26.74 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $28.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $107.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.41 million to $107.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $110.94 million, with estimates ranging from $109.87 million to $112.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.48 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $58,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $350,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $656,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 204,481 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 48.9% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 170,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 55,907 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFST traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.90. 17,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,627. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $431.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.